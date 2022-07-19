Morris: Irish Water bonuses a step too far

A Tipperary County Councillor is questioning how renaming Irish Water as Uisce Éireann is going to make any difference to the service provided in the Premier County.

Nenagh based Independent Seamie Morris has received data from Irish Water on the disruption to services in Tipperary since 2020.

90% of these were unplanned or burst pipes which Councillor Morris says is down to the antiquated state of the water infrastructure in Tipp.

He says the utility has been an unmitigated disaster since it came into being in 2014 – however their latest step is even worse.

“I didn’t think Irish Water could get any worse but it’s now rewarding itself with €10 million in bonuses – bonuses for what?

“And now the latest plan is to change their name from Irish Water to Uisce Éireann which is going to cost the taxpayer an awful lot more money.

“We’re going to end up with a company that is going to have to employ 3,000 more water staff because the staff at local authority level are refusing to move over to them.”