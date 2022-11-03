Momentous day for Ballina – Killaloe crossing

The official sod turning for the new Shannon crossing takes place today.

The multi-million Euro project will ease traffic congestion experienced over the years in the twin-towns of Ballina and Killaloe.

While work on the project started in August Transport Minister Eamon Ryan will be on site today for the official ceremony.

Local Labour TD Alan Kelly has been instrumental in getting the plans across the line.

He says it’s a huge day for the people of the area.

“Ballina-Killaloe has been stifled for many years because trying to get in and out of both towns is virtually impossible particularly when the sun shines. It’s a huge tourism area – it’s a gateway to Lough Derg, Ireland’s hidden secret – and I believe that this bridge will be a game-changer for the area.”

Alan Kelly says the new bridge will completely change the landscape of the area.

“It will mean that people who live in the area will be able to get through it but also tourists won’t be put off coming to the area because they’d be queueing so long, particularly for day-trips.

“So its good for business, its good for society, it’s good for tourism.

“I fought for this when I was in government in 2015. It went through many challenges – legal challenges, judicial reviews and various other issues but finally now it’s being built.”