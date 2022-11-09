Mid-Tipp GAA club plans to expand facilities

The Thurles Gaels club has lodged a planning application with Tipperary County Council for their base on the Mill Road in the town.

They are proposing an extension to the existing astro-turf training pitch at Kickham Park to include a new low level retaining wall as well as extending and reconfiguring the existing perimeter fencing, and high level ball stop netting.

Meanwhile a new pedestrian walkway and lighting is proposed for the Ballingarry Community Sports Fields at Kyle, The Commons.

Decisions are due in relation to both planning applications towards the end of December.