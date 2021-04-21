Major plans for Nenagh’s Historic Quarter

A design team has been appointed to lead a major redevelopment of Nenagh’s Historic and Cultural Quarter.

Scott Tallon Walker Architects, led by Nenagh’s David Flannery, will head the team which also includes a variety of other design stakeholders.

Plans for the Quarter will focus on the rejuvenation of the general area surrounding three Flagship Pillars – Nenagh Jail, Nenagh Castle and Banba Square.

The recent purchase of the former Rialto Cinema will also form part of the plans.

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Séamie Morris, says the design team contract is a “very important step”.

“They have a wide range of experience of work like this.”

“The historic quarter in Nenagh is obviously a very, very important part of the town. This another major project, one of the many projects that have been announced for Nenagh in the recent past.”