Low water levels in Coalbrook Public Water Supply

Customers on the Coalbrook Public Water Supply in south Tipperary are being urged to try conserve water.

Irish Water says it’s working with the Council to repair leaks and safeguard the supply, which serves around 1,200 customers in the surrounding areas.

A number of water main bursts in recent weeks, including two over the weekend, have affected the Coalbrook Public Water Supply.

Irish Water says the bursts have been found and repaired, but this has led to a drop in water levels in the reservoir which continues to impact on local customers.

Measures to counteract the problem include supplying part of the area from the Fethard scheme, as well as fixing leaks and adjusting valves in the network.

Customers are being advised that they will experience lower pressure and intermittent outages, particularly those on higher ground.

In the meantime alternative water supplies are available in Kilbraugh and Earlshill.

Customers are asked to bring their own containers to collect water and this water should be boiled before use.

They’re also being asked to consider simple water conservation efforts in the meantime.