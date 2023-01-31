Locals engaging with Council on Tipp N24 plans

A number of people living on the Preferred Option Corridor of the planned N24 upgrade between Cahir and Limerick Junction have been engaging with Tipperary County Council.

The latest update on the project was announced by the consultants last week with the route now down to a 100 metre wide section from the original 6 kilometre one.

Marcus O’Connor is Director of Services for Roads with Tipperary County Council.

He says having originally impacted on thousands of people this latest step brings this figure down to 307 households or landowners.

“There’ve been quite a few appointments already. People looking for appointments and have met up already. As the process evolves people are getting into the real nitty gritty, the detail now at this stage.

“They can make an appointment to meet the engineers on it – they can make an appointment on the website www.n24cahirlimerick.ie or they can ring into the main office and make an appointment to meet in the Tipperary Municipal District offices on Rosanna Road.

Businesses and residents in Tipp Town in particular see the project as the answer to ongoing traffic delays in the area.

Marcus O’Connor outlines where the project goes from here.

“This latest phase now is going to bring it up to a submission to An Bord Pleanala which we expect to happen in Quarter 3 of next year – so that would be August/September of 2024.

“The detailed designs are being worked up at the moment – all the environmental studies, the ecological studies, all the information that we need to put it before An Bord Pleanala.”