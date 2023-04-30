Locals calling for walking footpath to link regional road to a North Tipp town

There are calls for Tipperary County Council to provide a footpath in a North Tipperary town.

Councillor Phyll Bugler made the request for a footpath to link the creche on R496 to Roulagh Junction and onto Ballina Riverside Park.

This comes following multiple petitions from locals who want to walk from this area on the R496 and Cllr. Bugler stressing that this would reduce carbon footprint and encourage active travel.

Marcus O’Connor, Director of Services, said the provision for a new footpath would require land acquisition and the rebuiling of a number of boundaries between the existing footpath at Roulagh towards Garrytinneel.

He added that this would be subject to landowner agreement, available funding, and coordination with adjacent R494 improvement works, and that this particular request would not be funded under the Active Travel Programme.