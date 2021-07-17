Local Property Tax rate retained at 10% above baseline for coming year

The Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council says the retention of the current Local Property Tax rate is a “welcome cash injection”.

Councillors yesterday voted in favour of retaining the 10 percent increase of the baseline rate for another year.

It gives the local authority an additional €1.2 million in revenue, above the almost €26 million which Tipperary already receives in Property Tax revenues.

Joe MacGrath says the €1.2 million is already earmarked for specific local spending.

“About €600,000 will go back in towards Covid supports for our swimming pools and our arts centres all around the county. It will ensure that with this support they will be able to continue to operate throughout the course of next year and that’s very, very important.”

“The other half goes back to each of our five Districts and it will decided at local level how that money will be distributed but if you look at it this year its gone to very worthwhile causes.”