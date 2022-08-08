More Local Improvement Scheme funding announced for Tipp

Tipperary has received €481,703 in additional funding to upgrade local lanes and roads.

Minister Heather Humphreys announced today she is doubling the funding under the Local Improvement Scheme to focus on upgrading rural laneways and non-public roads which provide access to homes, farms and outdoor amenities.

Each Local Authority was asked to consult with local residents and landowners and identify road and laneway projects where works could start immediately and be completed this year.

In April Tipperary received €644,070 in LIS funding and today’s allocation brings the total received this year to over €1.1 million the 6th highest in the country.

The funding will be complemented by a local financial contribution from landowners or householders.