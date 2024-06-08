Local Election Tally Figures

By
Pat Murphy
-

The sorting of votes in the local and European elections has been underway since 9 o’clock this morning at the count centre in Thurles.

There are 40 seats up for grabs across the eight local electoral areas on Tipperary County Council while 23 candidates are vying for the 5 seats in the Ireland South European constituency.

The tally has been completed in a number of the Local Electoral Areas.

These are tally figures so are liable to change when counting proper is completed.

Carrick on Suir LEA

Total Boxes 42               Registered Voters 16,763
Boxes Tallied 42 (100%) Votes Tallied 8,572

Number of Candidates 7  Projected Turnout 8,981 (53.6%)
Number of Seats 5          Projected Quota 1,498 (16.7%)

Candidate Votes
Michael ‘Chicken’ Brennan    LAB 1,413  16.5%
Kieran Bourke         FF                1,238  14.4%
David Dunne           SF               1,564  18.2%
Mark Fitzgerald       FG               1,276  14.9%
Imelda Goldsboro    FF               1,816  21.2%
Martin Murphy        IFP               290    3.4%
Kevin O’Meara        IND              975    11.4%

Clonmel LEA

Total Boxes 46            Registered Voters 19,734
Boxes Tallied 46          Votes Tallied 9,562

Number of Candidates 11      Projected Turnout 9,902 (50.2%
Number of Seats 6                Projected Quota 1,406 (14.2%)

Candidate Votes
Siobhan Ambrose FF             1,477   15.4%
Deirdre Dempsey IND           322      3.4%
Niall P Dennehy IND              596      6.2%
Natasha Dingivan SF             252      2.6%
Pat English WUA                   1,564    16.4%
John Fitzgerald FG                1,112    11.6%
Teresa Johnson WUA             305       3.2%
Myriam Madigan GP              156       1.6%
Dean McGrath SF                  312       3.3%
Richie Molloy IND                  724      7.6%
Michael Murphy FG                2,672    27.9%

 

Cashel/Tipperary LEA

Total Boxes 55 Registered Voters 23,832
Boxes Tallied 55 (100%) Votes Tallied 12,308
Number of Candidates 13 Projected Turnout 12,562 (52.7%)
Number of Seats 7 Projected Quota 1,568 (12.5%)

Candidate Votes
Tony Black SF                    688      5.6%
Liam Browne IND               1,662   13.5%
Molly Browne SF                173      1.4%
Declan Burgess FG             1,827   14.8%
John Crosse FG                  1,020   8.3%
Jacqui Finnan FF                393      3.2%
Matthew Fogarty FG           333      2.7%
Mary Hourigan FG              1,132   9.2%
Roger Kennedy FF              1,176   9.6%
John McGrath NP                380      3.1%
Peadar O’Donnell IND         255     2.1%
Annemarie Ryan Shiner SF  763     6.2%

 

Cahir LEA

Total Boxes 28                   Registered Voters 12,428
Boxes Tallied 28 (100%)     Votes Tallied 8,572

Number of Candidates 10    Projected Turnout 7,263 (58.4%)
Number of Seats 4             Projected Quota 1,444 (19.9%)

Candidate Votes
Micheál Anglim FF             897 12.5%
PJ English FF                    345 4.8%
Bill Fitzgerald IND            132 1.8%
Tom Hennessy IND           410 5.7%
Máirín McGrath IND          2,072 28.8%
Andy Moloney IND           1,758 24.4%
Alan Moynihan SD            102 1.4%
Marie Murphy FG              1,133 15.8%
Cathal O’Héanna SF          225 3.1%
Shane Smith IND             69 1%

 

Nenagh LEA

Total Boxes 40 Registered Voters 18,622
Boxes Tallied 40 (100%) Votes Tallied 10,281

Number of Candidates 8 Projected Turnout 10,274 (55.2%)
Number of Seats 5 Projected Quota 1,702 (16.6%)

Candidate Votes
Joe Hannigan IND             2,196 21.4%
Eleanor Maher FG             732 7.1%
Séamus Morris IND           1,415 13.8%
Damien O’Donoghue SF     1,074 10.4%
Michael O’Meara LOW        1,790 17.4%
Ryan O’Meara FF               1,486 14.5%
Iva Pocock GP                   397 3.9%
Louise Morgan Walsh LAB   1,123 10.9%

Newport LEA

Total Boxes 31 Registered Voters 14,247
Boxes Tallied 31 (100%) Votes Tallied 7,930

Number of Candidates 7 Projected Turnout 8125 (57.0%)
Number of Seats 4 Projected Quota 1618 (19.9%)

Candidate Votes
David Ahern IND            120 1.5%
Fiona Bonfield LAB         2,271 28.6%
Dr Phyll Bugler FG         1,595 20.1%
John Carroll FF              1,202 15.2%
Eddie O’Gorman IND      566 7.1%
Pamela Quirke O’Meara LOW  1,637 20.6%
Gavin Ryan SF               501 6.3%

Roscrea/Templemore LEA

Total Boxes 33               Registered Voters 15,059
Boxes Tallied 33 (100%) Votes Tallied 8,181

Number of Candidates 8 Projected Turnout 8,565 (56.9%)
Number of Seats 4         Projected Quota 1,708 (19.9%)

Candidate Votes
William Kennedy FG       1,109 13.6%
Shane Lee LOW             2,185 26.7%
Jordan Lewis LAB          130 1.6%
Aisling Moloney GP        116 1.4%
Eddie Moran LOW         1,383 16.9%
Brendán O’Conchúir SF 302 3.7%
Deirdre Ryan FF           532 6.5%
Michael Smith FF          2,393 29.3%

Thurles LEA

Total Boxes 40               Registered Voters 16,791
Boxes Tallied 40 (100%) Votes Tallied 8,957

Number of Candidates 6 Projected Turnout 9,487 (56.5%)
Number of Seats 5         Projected Quota 1,575 (16.6%)

Candidate Votes
Kay Cahill Skehan FF      1,362 15.2%
Dan Harty SF                 726 8.1%
Micheál Lowry LOW         2,073 23.1%
Jim Ryan IND                 2,388 26.7%
Peggy Ryan FG               816 9.1%
Sean Ryan FF                1,548 17.3%