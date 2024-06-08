Local Election Tally Figures

The sorting of votes in the local and European elections has been underway since 9 o’clock this morning at the count centre in Thurles.

There are 40 seats up for grabs across the eight local electoral areas on Tipperary County Council while 23 candidates are vying for the 5 seats in the Ireland South European constituency.

The tally has been completed in a number of the Local Electoral Areas.

These are tally figures so are liable to change when counting proper is completed.

Carrick on Suir LEA

Total Boxes 42 Registered Voters 16,763

Boxes Tallied 42 (100%) Votes Tallied 8,572

Number of Candidates 7 Projected Turnout 8,981 (53.6%)

Number of Seats 5 Projected Quota 1,498 (16.7%)

Candidate Votes

Michael ‘Chicken’ Brennan LAB 1,413 16.5%

Kieran Bourke FF 1,238 14.4%

David Dunne SF 1,564 18.2%

Mark Fitzgerald FG 1,276 14.9%

Imelda Goldsboro FF 1,816 21.2%

Martin Murphy IFP 290 3.4%

Kevin O’Meara IND 975 11.4%

Clonmel LEA

Total Boxes 46 Registered Voters 19,734

Boxes Tallied 46 Votes Tallied 9,562

Number of Candidates 11 Projected Turnout 9,902 (50.2%

Number of Seats 6 Projected Quota 1,406 (14.2%)

Candidate Votes

Siobhan Ambrose FF 1,477 15.4%

Deirdre Dempsey IND 322 3.4%

Niall P Dennehy IND 596 6.2%

Natasha Dingivan SF 252 2.6%

Pat English WUA 1,564 16.4%

John Fitzgerald FG 1,112 11.6%

Teresa Johnson WUA 305 3.2%

Myriam Madigan GP 156 1.6%

Dean McGrath SF 312 3.3%

Richie Molloy IND 724 7.6%

Michael Murphy FG 2,672 27.9%

Cashel/Tipperary LEA

Total Boxes 55 Registered Voters 23,832

Boxes Tallied 55 (100%) Votes Tallied 12,308

Number of Candidates 13 Projected Turnout 12,562 (52.7%)

Number of Seats 7 Projected Quota 1,568 (12.5%)

Candidate Votes

Tony Black SF 688 5.6%

Liam Browne IND 1,662 13.5%

Molly Browne SF 173 1.4%

Declan Burgess FG 1,827 14.8%

John Crosse FG 1,020 8.3%

Jacqui Finnan FF 393 3.2%

Matthew Fogarty FG 333 2.7%

Mary Hourigan FG 1,132 9.2%

Roger Kennedy FF 1,176 9.6%

John McGrath NP 380 3.1%

Peadar O’Donnell IND 255 2.1%

Annemarie Ryan Shiner SF 763 6.2%

Cahir LEA

Total Boxes 28 Registered Voters 12,428

Boxes Tallied 28 (100%) Votes Tallied 8,572

Number of Candidates 10 Projected Turnout 7,263 (58.4%)

Number of Seats 4 Projected Quota 1,444 (19.9%)

Candidate Votes

Micheál Anglim FF 897 12.5%

PJ English FF 345 4.8%

Bill Fitzgerald IND 132 1.8%

Tom Hennessy IND 410 5.7%

Máirín McGrath IND 2,072 28.8%

Andy Moloney IND 1,758 24.4%

Alan Moynihan SD 102 1.4%

Marie Murphy FG 1,133 15.8%

Cathal O’Héanna SF 225 3.1%

Shane Smith IND 69 1%

Nenagh LEA

Total Boxes 40 Registered Voters 18,622

Boxes Tallied 40 (100%) Votes Tallied 10,281

Number of Candidates 8 Projected Turnout 10,274 (55.2%)

Number of Seats 5 Projected Quota 1,702 (16.6%)

Candidate Votes

Joe Hannigan IND 2,196 21.4%

Eleanor Maher FG 732 7.1%

Séamus Morris IND 1,415 13.8%

Damien O’Donoghue SF 1,074 10.4%

Michael O’Meara LOW 1,790 17.4%

Ryan O’Meara FF 1,486 14.5%

Iva Pocock GP 397 3.9%

Louise Morgan Walsh LAB 1,123 10.9%

Newport LEA

Total Boxes 31 Registered Voters 14,247

Boxes Tallied 31 (100%) Votes Tallied 7,930

Number of Candidates 7 Projected Turnout 8125 (57.0%)

Number of Seats 4 Projected Quota 1618 (19.9%)

Candidate Votes

David Ahern IND 120 1.5%

Fiona Bonfield LAB 2,271 28.6%

Dr Phyll Bugler FG 1,595 20.1%

John Carroll FF 1,202 15.2%

Eddie O’Gorman IND 566 7.1%

Pamela Quirke O’Meara LOW 1,637 20.6%

Gavin Ryan SF 501 6.3%

Roscrea/Templemore LEA

Total Boxes 33 Registered Voters 15,059

Boxes Tallied 33 (100%) Votes Tallied 8,181

Number of Candidates 8 Projected Turnout 8,565 (56.9%)

Number of Seats 4 Projected Quota 1,708 (19.9%)

Candidate Votes

William Kennedy FG 1,109 13.6%

Shane Lee LOW 2,185 26.7%

Jordan Lewis LAB 130 1.6%

Aisling Moloney GP 116 1.4%

Eddie Moran LOW 1,383 16.9%

Brendán O’Conchúir SF 302 3.7%

Deirdre Ryan FF 532 6.5%

Michael Smith FF 2,393 29.3%

Thurles LEA

Total Boxes 40 Registered Voters 16,791

Boxes Tallied 40 (100%) Votes Tallied 8,957

Number of Candidates 6 Projected Turnout 9,487 (56.5%)

Number of Seats 5 Projected Quota 1,575 (16.6%)

Candidate Votes

Kay Cahill Skehan FF 1,362 15.2%

Dan Harty SF 726 8.1%

Micheál Lowry LOW 2,073 23.1%

Jim Ryan IND 2,388 26.7%

Peggy Ryan FG 816 9.1%

Sean Ryan FF 1,548 17.3%