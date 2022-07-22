Local Councillors vow to keep pressure on for Thurles bypass

A local councillor says a bypass and inner-relief road is vitally needed in Thurles.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin told Tipp Today while improvements are coming along for Slievenamon Road and Bowes Corner, the “bottleneck” structure of the town need to be addressed firstly, starting with an inner-relief road.

He says he would like to see the introduction of the inner-relief road within the next 3-4 years.

Cllr Hanafin added that local representatives have been fighting for a bypass in Thurles to be part of the 2040 National Development Plan.

“The first thing we need is the inner-relief road, which is the one that would pass the traffic lights at Lidl and cross them to the middle road. That will allow for a second river crossing, and that’s going to be vital because that will mean all the traffic won’t have to go through the town.

“But, the bigger issue has to be to get a bypass for Thurles. That’s not on the National Development Plan. We have been fighting for it, calling for it, we’ve had notice of motions with the council, we’ve been pushing it hard.

“It’s important for us and our national representatives to make sure that we get this on to the 2040 National Development Plan for a bypass for Thurles.

“Other towns that were ahead of us on the list are moving on, so the space is coming.”