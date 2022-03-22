Local Councillors to raise issues with Irish Water

Local councillors are set to raise a number of issues with Irish Water next month.

At the March County Council meeting members were advised that they should compile their list of question for the meeting scheduled for the 7th of April.

Councillor Seamus Hanafin raised an issue around the incorrect billing of a resident over 8 years that remains unresolved, while Councillor Noel Coonan called for a report on the Roscrea sewage system upgrade.

It was also suggested by David Dunne that if the range of issues remain unresolved the council should table a motion of no confidence in Irish Water.