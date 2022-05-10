Littleton and Clonmel emergency accommodation centres up and running

Tipperary County Council’s Emergency Accommodation facilities for Ukrainian refugees are said to be operating well.

The local authority – along with their counterparts across the country – were tasked by the government with providing centres to cater for those fleeing the war torn country.

These are being used on a temporary basis until long term accommodation is found.

Director of Services Karl Cashen is heading up the response to the crisis for the Council.

“We’ve got two emergency refugee centres up and running now in Tipperary. One of them is in Littleton at the Moycarkey Borris sports centre.

We’ve taken in our 5th intake of refugees there last weekend and they’ll be moved on now shortly to hotel accommodation.

“We’ve also opened the Dr Pat O’Callaghan sports centre in Clonmel and we’ve taken our first intake of refugees there last Thursday or Friday and hopefully they’ll be moved on to hotel accommodation shortly as well.”