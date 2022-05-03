Last day for submissions on new County Development Plan

Today is the last day to have your say on the Tipperary County Development Plan.

The process of preparing the first entire county plan for 2022 – 2028 started in September 2020 and will be completed by September this year.

In March councillors were told that there had been 18 workshops and over 800 submissions on the plan, which was unprecedented.

The 11 amendments made to the plan have been out for further public consultation since April and this part of the process will close this afternoon at 4pm.

All submissions received will be published online within 10 working days of receipt and will be summarised in the Chief Executive’s Report, which will be published.