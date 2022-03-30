Just over €10 million will be spent in the Thurles Municipal District

The schedule of municipal district works for Thurles, Roscrea and Templemore areas includes housing and road maintenance, footpath improvements, safety schemes and bridge rehabilitation.

It also covers the maintenance of burial grounds, playgrounds, amenities and drainage works.

Almost €200,000 will be dedicated to village enhancements, lighting, festivals, grants and supports for resident associations.

Cathaoirleach of the district, Councillor Seamus Hanafin said this will bring a welcome boost to many areas of the district.

“Included in that is a very welcome €8.2 million, which will be spent on our road improvements and road maintenance.

“Money will also be included for house maintenance and for street cleaning and burial grounds and all the other things the council works at.

“Included also is special funding of €70,000 for CCTV for Thurles and funding for a painting scheme to further enhance Liberty Square.

“All of this is welcome and it’s a significant increase on the funding that we would have received in previous years.”