Issue raised with loud exhausts in Nenagh

There have been calls for more campaign awareness to limit the loud exhausts of cars in Nenagh.

At this month’s meeting of the Municipal District, concerns were heard that locals were being impacted by cars coming from the Limerick Road into the town in the early hours of the morning.

Councillor Hughie McGrath brought the issue to the meeting, saying he and Gardaí had received a number of complaints from locals in Nenagh about loud car exhausts in the early hours of the morning.

He said this was of particular concern for elderly people and those with children, as they are being awoken from sleep when the cars drive through residential areas of the town at night.

Cllr. McGrath wanted to point out that he did not want to discourage these carowners, who have put a lot of money and time into their cars, but perhaps hold a meeting where their cars can be read by an exhaust noise meter, as he said they may not even be aware of the levels of noise they are emitting.

He suggested that a meeting with Gardaí to educate and give advice to the motorists without punishment would be beneficial and could put an end to the problem, which he says has grown worse in the the last number of weeks.

Michael Moroney, the Senior Executive Officer with the Environment & Climate Action section, said they would link up with Gardaí and talk to them about possibly organising such an event or an awareness campaign for the issue.