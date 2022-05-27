Irish Water under fire from local Councillors

Councillors in Carrick-on-Suir have once again criticised communication by Irish Water.

This week there have been a number of outages across the county due to burst mains, with a boil water notice in Carrick for the last number of days.

Councillor Kieran Bourke described the situation as ‘shambolic.’

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein’s David Dunne said there has been inaccurate, and slow information released to the affected residents and businesses, with the body failing to provide ‘basic communication.’

Speaking to Tipp FM councillor Dunne said if it wasn’t for the council they would know nothing.

“Irish water will never learn, they are not even slow learners at this stage they just will never learn.”

“The boil water notice for example in Carrick-on-Suir at the moment we don’t when the end is coming on that we’re told it’s days, is it Saturday is it Sunday , we don’t know.”

Councillor Imelda Goldsboro also contributed to the discussion saying there was frustration in Ballinure where there have been outages this week and she queried the possibility of sourcing funding to sort the mains issues.

Meanwhile, Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have completed repair works following a burst to a water main in Ardfinnan.

The repair works were completed yesterday evening and customers should all have their water supply returned now.

However, they are still working to restore water to customers in Ballinure as a burst has occurred in Greystown.

An alternative supply is being made available in Ballinure Village and Laffansbridge, Killenaule.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

If there are issue the Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also the Twitter IWCare.