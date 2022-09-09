Irish Rail lodge appeal against Nenagh works

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala in relation to a development at the former Castlebrand factory in Nenagh.

A planning application was lodged with Tipperary County Council to retain works which had been carried out in the vicinity of the old Castlebrand site in Nenagh.

These included emergency repair and reinstatement works undertaken to the roadside embankment which included the construction of a reinforced concrete and masonry retaining wall.

During the planning process Irish Rail raised concerns highlighting that the development was carried out on lands owned by the company. They claimed no landlord’s consent was sought by the applicant Brian Comerford and none was given.

Irish Rail also questioned the need for emergency repairs and say their understanding was that the masonry approach wall and embankment was part of a protected structure.

Tipperary County Council granted conditional approval for retention of the works carried out at Tyone which has now been appealed by Irish Rail.

The state planning appeals board is to issue its ruling in January.