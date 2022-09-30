Increasing costs impacting on Carrick roads projects

Budget increases are causing difficulty for the roads programme in Tipperary.

Earlier in the year the engineers in Carrick-on-Suir highlighted that the cost of materials and labour were having knock on effects on the projects in the area.

During a presentation at the September meeting of the district members were told that they only had a number of months left to close out roads.

Councillors questioned if all planned works would be completed as planned and were told some projects had to be pulled due to new budget demands.