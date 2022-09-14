Inch Field flying the flag for Tipperary

The hard work of Tipperary County Council staff and local volunteers in Cahir has been rewarded.

An Taisce Environmental Education have announced their prestigious Green Flag winners with the Inch Field in the town among them

It’s received its first accreditation in the category of formal public Green Flag Park sites.

Out of 136 awarded in Europe today, 104 were in Ireland.

This year participating European countries include Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden

Local Councillor and Tidy Towns group member Andy Moloney says it’s further recognition of the great work that has been undertaken in Cahir.

“It’s brilliant day for the town and for the council and everybody involved in the town that has helped make the Inch Field and that area what it is.

“We’re delighted today with the news that an An Taisce Green Flag Award has been awarded to Cahir, to the Inch Field there in behind the castle for anyone that doesn’t know it.

“It’s a great achievement to everyone – to the dedication – the men back as far as Paddy Crowley and all the officials in Tipp County Council who worked with the locality and saw the need for the paths and that around the field.

“A great occasion, a great day for Cahir.”