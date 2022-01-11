Hopes Carrick boil water notice will be lifted over coming days

Upgrade works, which are required to lift a Boil Water Notice in Carrick-on-Suir, are expected to be complete later this week.

That’s according to Irish Water, who are continuing efforts alongside the Council to lift the notice affecting around 4,000 customers on the Linguan Public Water Supply.

Irish Water say that upgrade works are being undertaken at the water treatment plant, and are likely to be finished later this week.

Once satisfactory water quality results are received, it’s anticipated that the notice will be lifted late this week or early next week.

The notice was issued on St Stephen’s Day.