Hannigan calls for D’Hondt system to chose Cathaoirleach

A fairer system should be brought in so the big parties don’t get to hold on to the plum jobs of the county council.

That’s according to a North Tipperary Independent Councillor who’s critical of the voting pact between Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Labour.

The three parties agreed a deal that allowed them to decide who would chair the local authority and the various districts for the next five years.

Nenagh based Joe Hannigan says that’s just democracy but there are fairer ways to do it – like the D’Hondt system which would give the power to the candidate who got the highest number of votes.