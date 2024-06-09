We’re half way there in the 2024 Tipperary local elections

20 of the 40 seats on Tipperary County Council have been filled after a long day at the count centre in Thurles yesterday.

There will be some new faces on the local authority however some familiar names have held their seats.

Two of the four seats in the Cahir Local Electoral Area have been filled with Independent Máirín McGrath topping the poll ahead of Andy Moloney.

Fianna Fáil’s Imelda Goldsboro and Sinn Féin’s Davy Dunne retain their seats in the Carrick on Suir LEA

Three candidates were elected on the first count in Tipperary – Cashel with two newcomers among them. Independents John O’Heney and Liam Browne are joined by Fine Gael’s Declan Burgess.

In Clonmel Fine Gael’s Michael Murphy topped the poll and was elected with more than double the quota followed by Workers and Unemployed Action Group member Pat English and Fianna Fáil’s Siobhan Ambrose.

Two of the five seats in the Nenagh LEA have been filled with Independents Joe Hannigan and Michael O’Meara reaching the quota.

There’s just one seat left to fill in Newport after Labour’s Fiona Bonfield topped the poll followed by Pamela Quirke O’Meara and Fine Gael’s Phyll Bugler.

Fianna Fáil’s Michael Smith and Independent Shane Lee were first home in the Roscrea LEA while Independent Jim Ryan topped the poll in Thurles followed by Micheál Lowry and Fianna Fáil’s Sean Ryan.