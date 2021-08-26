Green light for multi million Euro development in Nenagh

A major new housing and nursing home development in Nenagh has been given the go ahead by Tipperary County Council.

The plans relate to a project on land near Nenagh Hospital.

Earlier this summer, Lisbunny Developments Limited submitted plans to the Council to build 67 new homes, a 90-bed nursing home, a health centre, and creche on the site at Tyone, Nenagh.

The homes include a mix of one, two, three and four-bed houses, as well as a two-storey apartment building with 12 housing units.

The 90-bed nursing home is a three-storey development, and the entire site would be served by a new distributor road to the north and east of the proposed development at Tyone

Additional access to the site would also be possible from the existing Ormond Drive, adjacent to Nenagh Hospital.

Tipperary County Council has this week decided to give the project the go ahead, subject to 23 conditions attached to the decision.