Funding to be set aside for Ardfinnan Bridge works

Funding for Ardfinnan Bridge will be used to look into options to make it safer.

€220,000 was allocated under Active Travel which was to be used for sensor lights and safety works, but that’s no longer the plan.

€70,000 will be used for a feasibility study, while the remaining €150,000 will be set aside to go towards the design of the new plan, if the local committee agree.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Micheál Anglim told Tipp Today that a consultancy firm has been appointed, but this is going the right way for the village.

“Their job between now and September is to do a report that will be forwarded to the department covering all aspects of the bridge, yes it’s got to be value for money, it’s got to be the best option for health and safety, which we all know it is.

“When that’s given to the department, hopefully word will come back reasonably quickly from there and from that there, we’ll find ourselves knocking on the door of An Bord Pleanála, which will take a bit of time as well.”

He added that the Taoiseach’s visit to the village towards the end of last year really helped to move the project along and that the Government made a commitment to fund the plans that the people of the village and council agree on.