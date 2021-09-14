Four CCTV schemes nearing completion across Tipperary

In the past there had been delays over data protection concerns, but there is now a joint data controller agreement between the council and Gardaí.

The schemes due to come on board are in Borrisokane, Roscrea, Fethard and Littleton, while the Carrick-on-Suir and Nenagh schemes are set for upgrades.

Director of Services for Community and Economic Development with Tipperary County Council, Pat Slattery outlined the developments with the schemes for Tipp FM.

“So, with the Borrisokane and Roscrea schemes, Borrisokane is with the Commissioner at the moment to be signed off and Roscrea has been designed and is in the process of application at the moment.

“They’re both about half way through the process.”

“Fethard and Littleton then are actually ahead of those. Fethard is actually built and is waiting just to be switched on.”

“Littleton is also built, but the recorder has not yet been installed, because there’s a debate about where it would be installed and just what’s holding those up is we’re hoping the recording devices will be housed in the Garda stations.”