Former Council stalwart to be laid to rest today

Tributes are being paid to former Councillor Christy Kinahan whose funeral takes place later.

He served on Tipperary Town and County Councils between 1991 and 2009.

He’s the father of Jacqui Finnan who ran as a Fianna Fail candidate in the recent local elections.

He will be laid to rest at St Michael’s Cemetery this afternoon after funeral mass in St Michael’s Church

A special meeting of the local District Council was held in his honour yesterday with past, present and future Cllrs paying tribute.

Outgoing Cathaoirleach Declan Burgess says it was a measure of the respect Christy was held in.