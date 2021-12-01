Fine Gael select replacement for Peter Ryan on Tipperary County Council

Peter Ryan’s sister, Peggy, has been chosen to take his Tipperary County Council seat for Fine Gael.

Peter, a Paralympian in 2016, decided to resign from the role in October citing difficulties with the time commitments required going forward.

His sister Peggy was the only nomination to fill the seat at a Co-option Convention held by Fine Gael on Monday night, and she was unanimously proposed.

Peggy has extensive academic qualifications, including in social policy, and will officially be appointed to the position at the next County Council meeting.