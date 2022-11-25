Fiery exchanges expected at Council budget meeting

The Annual Budget Meeting for Tipperary County Council is taking place this morning.

Councillors from across the county will be asked to consider the draft budget and decide whether or not to adopt it with or without amendment.

One of the key areas up for discussion will be the reported proposal of a 7% rate increase for businesses across Tipperary.

Tipp FM heard during the week that the suggestion has come from the need to assist the council in providing matched funding for a number of major development projects which recently received Government allocations.

There is a timeline for the adoption of the budget with the cut-off date set for the 30th of November.

Today’s meeting gets underway at 10am in the Civic Offices in Clonmel.