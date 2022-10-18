Explanation needed on failed flood alleviation in Thurles

A local councillor says he’ll keep the pressure on Tipperary County Council to find out why recent flood alleviation efforts didn’t work in Thurles.

Up to a foot of water entered one resident’s garage during the torrential rainfall on Sunday night.



However, it comes just a number of months since works were carried out to prevent flooding in the Collins Park area.

Josie said she’s been living there for decades but it was never as bad as Sunday.



‘We have a long enough garage and the water came up to the back door. We have two big steps at the back door, and only for the steps it would have gone in around the house. I don’t know what they’re going to do now, but I did ring the engineer yesterday and he said he’ll look into it again. It has been going on over 40 years. Now when it does rain very heavy it’ll come in half way, but not anything like the other night.’

In response to Josie’s call, Councillor Jim Ryan told Tipp Today that he’s made contact with council officials and will keep the pressure on until something is sorted.