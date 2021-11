Suir Island House is in a bad state of repair and needs to be made structurally sound, before being used for kayak and boat storage and rental for the Blueway, as well as some office space for meetings.

The Millrace is also set to be re-watered.

This would offer a safe boat launch place for children and beginners and also the option of shortening the walking distance for the slalom course by paddling up the Millrace.