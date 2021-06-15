In excess of €450,000 approved for Tipp under the ‘Additional Outdoor Infrastructure Fund’.

Over a dozen projects in Tipperary are to benefit from allocations under the new ‘Additional Outdoor Infrastructure Fund’.

The fund – which will help ensure a Safe Outdoor Summer – will support 234 projects across 30 local authorities to the tune of over €13 million.

Local authorities were invited to apply to the funding stream in late April for short term measures which would enhance outdoor urban space and improve walking and cycling facilities.

The measures are now being introduced as quickly as possible to support the gradual re-opening of society in a safe manner and include projects such as kerb widening to facilitate outdoor dining, new on street furniture, improved cycling facilities, and traffic management changes that prioritise pedestrians and cyclists.

In all 13 Tipperary projects are to be funded with a total €457,190 being provided to the Premier County.