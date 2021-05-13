Efforts continue to secure funding for Knocklofty House

The Minister of State for Heritage has agreed to offer his input in securing funding to save Knocklofty House near Clonmel

Malcolm Noonan held an online meeting with local representatives as well as the Save Knocklofty House group, where he agreed to visit the 18th century former hotel on the banks of the Suir this summer.

The estate has fallen into dereliction, and there’s significant local anger about its current condition.

Senator Garret Ahearn is hopeful of significant funding for works next year, but thinks some emergency funding could also be fast-tracked in the coming months.

“The Minister has agreed to continue to engage – with the Department – with the local authority and to put an application together for funding in terms of emergency works that need to be done to the roof in particular and to protect the building through the winter months so that’s what we’re going to do going forward.”