€33.5 million for rural and regional roads in Tipp

Tipperary has received significant funding for regional and local roads throughout the county.

Over €33.5 million has been allocated to Tipperary County Council from the Department of Transport.

The largest chunk of funding for Tipperary will go towards restoration improvement of existing roads with almost €17.5 million earmarked for this.

The biggest single award is for the Latteragh Upgrade project, which will get €750,000.

€450,000 has also been designated for the upgrade of the junction between the R503/R497 in Kilcommon.

Meanwhile, the inner relief road for Thurles has been given funding of €75,000 to move onto the design stage.

The funding for Tipperary is part of a national total of €626 million to improve roads throughout rural parts of Ireland.

As well as improving roads, Tipp has also received just over €904 million for bridge rehabilitation works with the Sir Thomas Bridge in Clonmel set to get just shy of €140,000.

This bridge forms part of the Suir Blueway and had to be closed in recent years to facilitate emergency repairs.