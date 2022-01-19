€175,000 for Tipperary under Creative Communities scheme

Tipperary County Council and local authorities across the country are to benefit from funding under the 2022 Creative Ireland projects.

A total of €6.6 million has been announced through the Creative Communities initiative with the Premier County to receive just over €175,000 of this.

It will offer thousands of opportunities across Ireland for people of all ages to engage with creative projects in their local area.

In 2021 this enabled local authorities to deliver nearly 1,500 community-led creative projects.

Creative Communities is a collaboration, between central and local government, between culture and industry, between artists, policy makers and communities.

Since the programme was launched in 2017, there has been an investment of €21 million from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, in Creative Ireland initiatives undertaken by local authorities.