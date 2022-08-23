Dunne: Water issues in Carrick need to be addressed

A local councillor has said the ongoing water supply issues in Carrick-on-Suir are “not acceptable”.

Cllr Davy Dunne has said there is a continued impact on water for consumers in Carrickbeg on the Crotty Lake water supply.

This comes following Irish Water’s announcement that there would be an intermittent water supply for a number of weeks, mainly impacting residents in Castle Heights and Greenhill Village.

The Sinn Féin representative says something needs to change.

“I’m constantly going talking to the residents and trying to give them as much information as I can get. To me, it’s not acceptable. A new system needs to be put in place that can guarantee water supply to the residents there. In the hottest spell we had in the country this year, they didn’t have water up there. It’s just not good enough. If anyone is not on that app alert, they should get on it. It’s a free text messaging service.

“Irish Water and the continuing water supply issues in Carrickbeg and to the Greenhill Village, eventually they’ve come clean and they’ve told the residents that for the next couple of weeks there’s going to have intermittent supply.” It’s really, really disappointing that this is going on so long. Tipperary County Council and the water engineers have done everything they can and they’ve been very helpful to me anytime I text them, any day of the week they’ll answer the text and send back information.”