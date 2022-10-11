Dunne: Irish Water detached from situation on the ground

There is no confidence in Irish Water to provide a steady supply of water to County Tipperary.

That’s according to Sinn Fein Councillors David Dunne and Tony Black who tabled a motion at this month’s meeting of Tipperary County Council.

This was countered with an amendment from Fine Gael Cllr Marie Murphy who brought forward a proposal to acknowledge the difficulties facing Irish Water and to encourage them to accelerate spending on infrastructure in the county, which was passed 27 in favour to 12 against.

But, Cllr Dunne says the utility is detached from the situation on the ground across the county.

“At the moment, you have two people doing the same job, you’ve someone in the council doing the job and you’ve someone from Irish Water, and both being paid to do the one job – it’s lunacy.

“You can keep the call centre, I have never had an issue with the call centre, I’ve said that numerous times, the people are the finest that work in the call centre, it’s just that there’s a disconnect between the call centre – the people who work in there – and the people on the ground. I mean Irish Water don’t really have boots on the ground.”