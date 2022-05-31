Dennehy: Review of parking permits needed in Clonmel

A Clonmel councillor is calling for a change to the parking permit policy for the town.

Independent Niall Dennehy says the expansion of parking meters is nothing more than a revenue generator and is negatively impacting residents who live in the town.

He says that people who live on streets with a meter can only have one car with a permit which is ‘grossly unfair.’

When he raised the issue with the executive he was told this was policy and therefore, now wants the policy examined.

“Well I don’t know where this is coming from and I don’t know the executive seems to have lost sight that the councillors are the policy makers and they enforce policy on behalf of the council so I demanded a policy change.”