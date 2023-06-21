Crucial vacant role in Tipperary County Council must be filled

Work is underway to fill a crucial roll within Tipperary County council.

At this week’s meeting of the Thurles-Templemore MD newly elected Cathaoirleach Seán Ryan asked for an update on the Tenancy Liaison Officer Vacancy.

Cllrs. were adamant that someone should be brought in to replace Helen Butler who has moved on to another role, stating that given some of the current issues with housing in the district they couldn’t waste time.

Members were informed that interviews were taking place this week with a view to filling the position as soon as possible.

Cllr. Seamus Hanafin asked that the new officer continue the inter-agency work that has been on-going locally between the council, Gardaí, and social housing bodies.