Crosse to prioritise issues raised during the canvass

The Cathaoirleach of the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel district says his new position is validation for the local residents who voted for him.

Fine Gael’s John Crosse has been appointed to the role for the next twelve months.

He says he’s proud to represent the people of the area and will prioritise the issues that have been raised with him while canvassing for the local elections.

And Cllr Crosse says the role of Cathaoirleach will allow him more power to tackle those areas.

Chairpersons have now been appointed now for the next year on Tipperary County Council and three of the five Municipal Districts.

Fine Gael’s Declan Burgess was elected as Cathaoirleach of the local authority last Friday.

Fianna Fail’s Michael Smith will chair the Thurles-Roscrea-Templemore area.

And Fine Gael’s Mark Fitzgerald has been appointed in the Carrick-on-Suir although he had to missed the occasion at yesterday’s meeting.

Leas Cathaoirleach Imelda Goldsboro says it was with good reason as he and his pregnant wife had a hospital appointment that took precedence.