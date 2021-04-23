CPO for multi million Euro Latteragh project approved

The Compulsory Purchase Order for a major road upgrade at Latteragh in north Tipperary has been approved by An Bord Pleanála.

After hearings in December, Tipperary County Council has been given permission in recent days to proceed with the 4.3 kilometre upgrade between Nenagh and Borrisoleigh.

The project has a provisional budget of €15 million and is expected to take between two and a half to three years to complete.

Director of Services for Roads at Tipperary County Council, Marcus O’Connor, outlines the current timeline.

“We will be appointing consultants to draw up the tender documents and do the detailed design for the scheme.”

“We expect to have those out to tender before the end of the year, appoint a contractor and have them on site if not before the end of the year certainly early next year.”