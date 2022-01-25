County Council to back Tipp Town projects

Tipperary County Council have committed to funding two of the three projects which were recently denied rural regeneration funding in Tipp Town.

There was widespread disappointment when Tipp Town was denied the RRDF money for three projects, which would have delivered education, training and employment opportunities.

District Director Pat Slattery told members of the municipal district meeting yesterday that the council are now going to provide the bulk of the funding.

He explained to Tipp FM that they will fund the renovation of the Canon Hayes recreation centre and the development of Dan Breen House into a training and education facility.

Further funding will be sought to develop equine tourism at Tipperary Racecourse.

“The bid that we made to central Government was for €1.6 million and a significant part of that was to be co-funded by the county council.

“So, we’re taking the piece that we were committed to, the co-funding, and we’re adding to that in order to fund two out of three projects, and it will be over €1 million that we’re going to bring to the table in order to fund those projects.

“We’ll be working with the Tipperary Education Training Board, Tipperary Youth Services, the Canon Hayes Board, in order to bring those projects forward.”

Pat Slattery added that there is a great need in Tipperary Town for projects like these that deliver for youth, training, participation and employment.