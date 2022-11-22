Council told red tape is putting people off getting involved in residents associations in Tipp

Tipperary County Council is being asked to simplify the setting up of residents associations in local authority estates.

Councillors were briefed by Community Liaison Officers at this month’s meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District.

They spoke of the importance of residents associations in both private and local authority housing estates.

Cathaoirleach Hughie McGrath said the “red tape” involved in setting up a residents group was putting some people off.

“The one difficulty that we highlighted was the amount of paperwork and the amount of stuff that has to be done before you set up a residents association.

“You’ll get a lot of people getting involved in a residents association but it’s to find a chairperson, secretary and treasurer – the difficulties are there when it comes to doing the paperwork and all that kind of thing.

“So we’ve asked the housing section to look at maybe putting supports in place to help people set up residents associations.”

Councillor McGrath said there were many benefits to having an official residents association.

“There is grants that can be got for different projects within an estate if they want to do grass projects or garden projects or whatever but you have to be registered with a PPN number so you can get grants from the Local Authority.

“So there’s a plus to having a residents association. Also then there’s a point of contact for other works that need to be done or issues that may arise in an estate.”