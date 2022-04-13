Council targeting old institutional buildings to house Ukrainian refugees

Tipperary County Council have been surveying properties across the Premier in a bid to source accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

The first refugees to arrive in Tipp were housed in local hotels which had been identified by the council.

Director of Services Karl Cashen is heading up the councils response to the crisis.

He outlined the current situation to Tipp FM News.

“The hotel accommodation is now beginning to reach capacity so the Local Government sector has been asked to provide emergency accommodation facilities.

“We have provided one facility at the moment – it’s in the Moycarkey Borris Community Centre in Littleton. There’s about 60 refugees there at the moment.

“We’re also making plans to convert the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Sports Centre in Clonmel. Our engineers have been looking at it with a view to being able to bring it up to a standard to be able to accommodate these refugees.”

Karl Cashen says they are looking towards old institutional buildings that are no longer being used.

“We’re talking about old convents possibly old boarding schools – facilities that may have been unused for some time but that may be brought up to a suitable standard to accommodate the people who find themselves in this situation.

“So we have a team of people just looking at available accommodation around the county. I asked our local representatives at Monday’s Council meeting in Nenagh if they knew of anything and if they could be of assistance to us in identifying some of these premises and some of them have already been in touch with us with their local knowledge of premises that may be suitable to us.”