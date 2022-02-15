Council still awaiting word on N24 project

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan have not replied to Tipperary County Council’s request for a meeting about the N24.

It emerged before Christmas that funding has not been provided for the Cahir to Waterford section being headed up by Kilkenny Council.

Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council, Joe MacGrath is hopeful that they will get a reply from Government, but said their stance on this is clear.

“We’re supportive of the development of the entire corridor between Limerick Junction and Waterford City, that’s being progressed in two stages, one from Limerick Junction to Cahir, which Tipperary County Council are the lead authority on and the second stage is between Cahir and Waterford.

“We sought a meeting with Minister Ryan and we’re still hopeful and to be fair that request would have only gone in recently, so to be fair to the Minister, we’re hopeful that he will respond positively to that.”

He added that there is widespread support for this project and it offers advantages, not just for Tipperary, but for all of the South East.