Council praised for successful prosecution for ‘misusing’ public bin

Members of the Environment Section of Tipperary County Council have been thanked for prosecuting a man found ‘mis-using’ public waste bins.

The matter was raised at a recent Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Meeting where it was revealed that the man had been caught twice dumping in the public bins in the area.

He was fined €150 for each offence.

Councillor Davy Dunne said that everyone should have their own bin and if not, proof that they are using the proper facilities for household waste.

The information trailer will be visiting Carrick-on-Suir in September to offer help to those in the area when it comes to appropriate waste disposal.