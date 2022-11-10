Council praised for efforts in securing €30m funding for Tipp

Tipperary County Council has secured major funding for three towns in the Premier County.

Over €30 million from a national allocation of €115 million is coming to Tipp under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

Carrick on Suir is earmarked for €14 million, Cahir is getting €12 million with €4.5 million going to Roscrea.

Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Smith has paid tribute to the council officials involved and says the €4.5 million will allow for significant works on Gantly Street in Roscrea.

“Plans that are viable, they’re appealing and gives a real facelift to the town of Roscrea.

“The development is going to include a Public Realm Enhancement, upgrading of the existing road, new footpaths, high quality kerbing, landscaping, public lighting and also new furniture.

“Hopefully we’ll see this process get fully underway and contractors on site in 2023.”

The Carrick on Suir project will deliver an enterprise and digital hub, major public realm upgrades, an arrival point for the Suir Blueway and an Amenity and Biodiversity Park

District Councillor Kevin O’Meara says this will enhance the towns strategic location in the south-east region.

“Delighted with the news this morning that Carrick on Suir will receive over €14 million under the Regeneration Plan.

“I’d just like to acknowledge and say well done to the work from Brian Beck and Ciarán O’Shea and the team in the Carrick District office. There’s a huge amount of work in preparing this application.

“There’s an awful lot of great work going on Carrick Town and District so it’s great to see this level of investment to help strengthen the area in terms of tourism and enterprise for future generations to come.”