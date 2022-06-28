Council members updated on local library projects

Developments are underway at libraries across the county including a ‘sensory pod’ for Thurles.

At this month’s meeting of the County Council members were given an update on works taking place at a number of local libraries.

The tender process has closed in relation to Clonmel Library and they are now moving forward with finding a contractor for the development.

In Borrisokane work on the interior of the premises is making good headway according to the executive.

Meanwhile, questions were raised about a sensory room in Thurles Library, and councillors were informed they were looking at installing a ‘sensory pod’ similar to that in Nenagh.

The pod has been very successful in the North Tipp Library and functions in the same way as a sensory room.