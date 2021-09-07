Council lighting project in running for award

A new smart lighting project in Tipperary has been shortlisted for a Chambers Ireland award.

Tipperary County Council were selected to be part of the €5.7 million European project, which also includes locations in the Netherlands, France and Belgium.

Thurles, Drangan and Clonoulty will all have their lighting upgraded with lights that will conserve energy and save money.

The project, under the remit of the Roads Department, has now been shortlisted in the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards.

This year’s awards will be hosted through an online ceremony on November 18th.