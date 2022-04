A Thurles councillor has raised concerns about trees in a graveyard posing a potential danger.

Councillor Jim Ryan asked the Thurles Municipal District if the more mature trees in St Patrick’s Cemetery, could be removed, rather than just cutting back branches.

He said that people fear the trees might fall on the graves in a bad storm and there were also complaints about bird poop from birds landing on graves.

He was told by the environment department that they will look into the matter.